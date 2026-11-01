Tukaram Mundhe Reacts As Ajay Devgn Moves Bombay HC Against FDA Notice Over Vimal Elaichi Surrogate Ad

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly decided to continue its legal proceedings against Ajay Devgn over the Vimal pan masala advertisement controversy, despite the Bollywood actor approaching the Bombay High Court to challenge the action.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Munde confirmed on Sunday (November 1) that the department had already initiated adjudication proceedings and would follow the legal process.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Even if the concerned person has moved the High Court, we have already started adjudicating proceedings and will proceed in accordance with the law."

Read Also Ajay Devgn Moves Bombay High Court Against Maharashtra FDA Notice Over Vimal Elaichi Surrogate...

The latest development comes days after Munde, on October 30, revealed that all three individuals named in the FDA proceedings had responded to the notices issued to them. They had also requested additional time to submit their replies. He further confirmed that Ajay had separately approached the High Court, challenging the proceedings initiated by the department.

Providing an update on the case, Munde explained that the Assistant Commissioner, who serves as the designated authority at the initial stage, had completed the hearings. The matter has now been forwarded to the Joint Commissioner, who will take the next decision as part of the adjudication process.

Why Have Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan And Tiger Shroff Received FDA Notices?

The controversy involves show-cause and legal notices issued to Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff over their association with Vimal Elaichi advertisements.

The FDA has alleged that these advertisements amount to surrogate promotions for pan masala and tobacco products, which are prohibited. The department's action has brought the endorsement deals of the three actors under scrutiny.