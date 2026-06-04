TRP Report Week 21: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Falls To Sixth Spot; Vasudha Rules Ratings Chart Again

TRP Report Week 21 |

Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has released the TRP ratings for Hindi TV shows for Week 21. Once again, Vasudha has outperformed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 to retain the top spot. However, this time, Smriti Irani's show has not only missed the No. 1 position but has also slipped further down the rankings.

Tum Se Tum Tak has witnessed a significant surge in popularity and climbed to the second spot on the TRP chart. The show's rise can largely be attributed to the much-talked-about wedding track of Anu and Arya. It is followed by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan, which secured the third position.

After dominating the ratings chart for several weeks in 2026, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has dropped to the fourth spot in Week 21. Anupama follows closely behind at No. 5. With the finale of Naagin 7 approaching, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama has registered a slight improvement in ratings and moved up to the sixth position.

Laughter Chefs 3 secured the seventh spot this week, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at No. 8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slipped further to the ninth position. Rounding off the Top 10 was the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

Based on Gossips TV's latest buzz rankings, the top five TV actors having the most buzz this week are Parth Samthaan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Niharika Chouksey, Sharad Kelkar, and Bhavika Sharma. While Parth continues to enjoy massive attention for his ongoing show, Priyanka remains one of the most talked-about faces on television. Niharika's rising popularity, coupled with Sharad's strong screen presence, has kept them firmly in the spotlight. Meanwhile, Bhavika has also generated significant buzz among viewers, proving that both established stars and emerging talents are driving conversations across the Hindi TV industry this week.