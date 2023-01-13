Tripling fame Maanvi Gagroo gets engaged, flaunts ring - see photo

e-Paper Get App
Maanvi announced her engagement and shared a photo in which she can be seen flaunting her ring

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Maanvi Gagroo flaunts engagement ring | Instagram
Actress Maanvi Gagroo on Friday announced her engagement. Taking to her official Instagram account, Maanvi shared a picture in which she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

However, she did not reveal anything about her fiancé and wrote in the caption, "So this happened 💍 #Engaged," and added a red heart emoticon.

Celebs congratulate Maanvi

Soon after she shared the happy news with her fans and followers, several celebrities, including Shibani Dandekar, Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, Aahana Kumar and others, flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Maanvi's journey in entertainment industry

Maanvi stepped into showbiz as the bubbly Punjabi girl, Ambika ‘Bikki’ Gill, in the musical sitcom Dhoom Machaao Dhoom (2007).

She has, since then, come a long way as an artiste with notable projects to her credit like No One Killed Jessica, PK, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and shows like Four More Shots Please!, TVF Tripling and TVF Pitchers among others.

article-image

