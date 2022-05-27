Tridha Choudhury spills the beans on Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3

Pic: Instagram/tridhac

Actor Tridha Choudhury, who has worked in Bengali and Telugu films before she shot to fame with shows like Bandish Bandits and Aashram seasons 1 and 2, is now gearing up for the third season of the web series that is releasing on June 3 on an OTT platform.

Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 stars Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, and all three seasons have been helmed by Prakash Jha. Ever since the first season’s release, viewers have showered love on the show and have loved the performances of all the actors.

At the recently held preview of Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3, The Free Press Journal caught up with Tridha. The actress is on cloud nine thanks to all the love and accolades coming the show’s way, and she gives credit where it is due. “I thank Prakash sir and the entire team of Aashram. It feels great to finally have a press meet post-pandemic. For the love the show has received till date, this calls for a get-together,” an elated Tridha shares.

Talking further about her character in Aashram, she reveals, “Until the second season, you must have seen that she just comes and probably uses her prowess. But you will see a lot of me in the third season. Women are given responsibilities, and I am sure women will take over the show this time.”

Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Anuritta K Jha and others. It takes the story of the megalomaniac baba ahead with a lot of exciting twists and turns.