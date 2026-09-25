'Treta Yug Mein Chashma...': Poster Of Anjali Arora Starrer Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Has Actor Wearing Specs; Netizens React Hilariously

Actor Spotted With Specs In Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Poster | Instagram / YouTube

Before we watch the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana, another film based on the same story has hit the big screens. We are talking about Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, which stars Anjali Arora, Dev Sharma, and Rajniesh Duggall in the lead roles. The film was released on Friday, September 25, 2026, and on Thursday, the makers unveiled the poster of other characters in the movie. In the poster, which introduces the character of Sugriv, an actor in the background is seen sporting specs.

Now, this has left netizens amused, and they are reacting to it hilariously. A netizen commented, "Chashma to edit krdete yrrr Thodi to sharm krlo bhai 👏 Ab film release krne ki thaani hai kam se kam dhyaan to krlo (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "TretaYug mein chashma kaun lagata hai (sic)." One more netizen commented, "1st time treta yug me chashma dekha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha Casting

From the day the teaser of the film was released, its casting has become a topic of discussion on social media. The audience has been upset with the casting of Anjali as Mata Sita. For the uninitiated, Anjali rose to fame after her video of dancing to the Kacha Badam song went viral.

Anjali Arora On Trolling

At the trailer launch of the film, while talking about the trolling she has been facing on social media, Anjali said, "No, I didn't feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving it our 100 per cent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside."