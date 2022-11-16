Trailer of Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri-starrer Qala launched at grand event

Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan |

The trailer of director Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala was unveiled recently. The film captures the life of a playback singer in the 1930s and the way her tragic past and childhood catches up with her causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. It stars Babil Khan (in his acting debut), Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial. It is slated to premiere on December 1 on Netflix.

Babil opens up about the mystery seen in his eyes that we note through the trailer. He says, “I don’t know what mystery there is in my eyes, but Anvitaa ma’am told me about Jagan’s innocence and dedication to his craft and art.”

On beginning his acting journey, he shares, “I am not really starting my journey, we have these illusions. But I just want to explore everything, I wish to do all kinds of films and characters that will enable me to explore more and more.”

Babil Khan |

Babil is the son of late acting legend Irrfan. When quizzed if he felt any pressure to carry forward his legacy, Babil explains, “Yes, I had a lot of pressure. Two years ago, I would feel scared of this pressure but now it motivates me so the definition of any pressure has changed over these two years.”

Talking about carrying his father’s qualities ahead, he avers, “My father has taken all his qualities with him. I will now try to explore my qualities to the fullest.”

Tripti Dimri |

The film’s leading lady Tripti states, “The gut feeling is a real thing. How can you say no to Anvitaa? It’s out of question! Upon reading the script, if you don’t agree to the script or character then one should not get into it. But luckily, that has never happened as long as Anvitaa is involved. These films have chosen me.”

The actress is playing the titular role in Qala and feels she and the character are polar opposites. “Qala is very different and I am not like her. Anvitaa has given birth to Qala. It was a special journey which I will cherish for life.”

On working with the team and her bond with it, Tripti states, “We have cracked a good thing, which we did in Bulbul and now in Qala. We built the character from the age of five and built a back story up to the age of the story. That is important because it helps me play my character. Since I play a singer, we went to Goa and got the opportunity to learn how music is created especially by the team here. You hardly get to see this laughing cracking jokes and working at the same time. I remember when I went into the studio we had tears hearing them sing. I bond with everyone.”

Team of Qala |

Amit talks about running around shooting one project after another for the OTT platform. He says, “I hope this happens for me to be running around doing shows one after the other. My friend had sent me the script and when I read it, I couldn’t keep it away. There are a few people you like to work with. I had watched Bulbul and so wanted to be a part of this film.”

Anvitaa talks about her journey, “This journey has been great. I love reading and telling stories so I enjoy working. I never stressed about covid as it was not in or control. I stayed true to the story. I do justice to the faith of so many people involved in my film. Actors and technicians say yes to your script and you don’t want to let them down. That was the challenge. Fulfilling their faith was indeed a challenge.”

Team of Qala |

Producer Karnesh Ssharma feels their work became easy because of Anvitaa, “Our work became very easy as we gave away the entire film and its responsibilities to Anvitaa. Many more talented performers and technicians came together. It has been almost riding the both covid waves and finally reached here so hope you like our ambitious film.”

Karnesh further adds, “The world is interesting. Anvitaa has poetry in her writing. The process of working with Anvitaa is very interesting because she nurtures an interesting world building around her story.”

Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan |

On a parting note, Anvitaa concludes, “This is my second film. It’s been a big deal for me and I hope it will continue to be a big deal for me. We have made this film with Tripti for the second time. She is my muse and amusing. I have amazing talent with me as Babil is being launched. This is the first time most successful lyricists have come together with Amit Trivedi, Swanand Kirkire, Varun Grover and Kausar Munir. This film is my baby. I hope you guys like my favourite child as much as I do.”