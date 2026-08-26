Toxic: 'My Theatre Anxiety Is Peaking...'; Netizen Shares Picture Of A Child Watching Yash's 'Adult' Film

Child Watches Toxic | YouTube / X

Yash-starrer Toxic has finally hit the big screens, and the early reviews of the movie are quite negative. Meanwhile, a tweet has grabbed everyone's attention on social media, in which a netizen has claimed that a child is sitting next to him in a theatre while watching Toxic. For the uninitiated, Toxic has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The netizen tweeted, "My theatre anxiety is peaking as a little child is sitting next to me. And this is an adult movie with violence and A rated scenes. Parents stop bringing your films to Adult films! Please…" Check out the tweet below...

My theatre anxiety is peaking as a little child is sitting next to me. And this is an adult movie with violence and A rated scenes. Parents stop bringing your films to Adult films! Please… pic.twitter.com/c2Pcvat1a1 — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) August 26, 2026

Netizens React To Tweet

Reacting to the tweet, a netizen wrote, "How could the theatre allow a child into an A rated movie. That’s seriously concerning and completely unacceptable. Toxic (sic)."

Another X user posted, "They will bring and then they will say "Why do they make movies like this? I can't watch with my kids. Where is this society going?" But they never stop to think they came to an adult only movie. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This is the most annoying thing I swear everytime when I went to watch a movie ek na ek MDC apna bachha le ata hai aur wo chillata rehta hai poore show me spiderman bnd me to poora mood kharab kr diya itna chilla rahe the wo (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Toxic Review

Meanwhile, Toxic has mostly received negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote that Toxic had the potential to be better, but the weak screenplay and narration, no emotional connection, and the runtime of the movie make the Yash-starrer an unbearable watch.

Well, it will be interesting to see what response Toxic will get at the box office.