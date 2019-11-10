Touch feet and greet: Fan touches Bobby Deol's feet at the airport

Last seen in Housefull 4, Bobby Deol already made a comeback to Bollywood in 2018 with Race 3 and is looking forward to other projects in the film industry. Even though his career went down for a while, his fans seem to be loving him against all odds.

Recently, Bobby met with a fan at the airport who couldn't help but greet the actor by touching his feet as mark of love and respect the moment he saw him. In this video shared by Viral Bhayani, Bobby can be seen signing autographs and clicking pictures with the fans.