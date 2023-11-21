Top Gear To NOT Return For 'Foreseeable Future' After Freddie Flintoff Crash |

Top Gear will not be returning to TV, announced BBC after a car crash that left host Andrew Flintoff severely injured while filming at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in England last year. In a statement given to the PA new agency, the BBC stated that they have “decided to rest the UK show."

“The BBC remains committed to Freddie, Chris [Harris] and Paddy [McGuinness], who have been at the heart of the show’s renaissance since 2019, and we’re excited about new projects being developed with each of them. We will have more to say in the near future on this. We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do.”

“All other Top Gear activity remains unaffected by this hiatus including international formats, digital, magazines and licensing," read the statement.

Talking about Freddie Flintoff's crash, he was left with facial injuries and broken ribs and as a consequence of the accident, the production was halted, later, in March 2023, BBC confirmed that filming wouldn't resume at all.

A source told The Times that Freddie has been 'seriously emotionally and physically' affected by the crash. "He is a daredevil, that’s what he does, and he doesn’t feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show." said the report.

Recently, Flintoff reached a settlement of $11.2 million (₹93,23,93,840) with BBC Studios after injuries sustained during the car crash.