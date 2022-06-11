Top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Telangana

Famous fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her residence in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to ANI, Garimella's body was found at her house, which is located in Banjara Hills region of Telangana.

Police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom.

According to reports, Garimella did not respond to the guards on Saturday, post which they alerted the cops. They then arrived and after breaking the front door, they entered the house and found the designer's body.

A case has been registered under the section of suspicious death, ANI quoted a circle inspector.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Garimella has designed some of the most stunning outfits for several Bollywood celebs including Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, among others.