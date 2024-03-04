Top Best Hindi (Indian) TV Shows of All Time

Anupama is an emotional rollercoaster to an authentic and inspiring Indian desi TV drama serial that empowers a huge audience. The theme of this Anupama serial is based on the struggle and challenges that middle-class people face in their daily life routines.

Anupama serial Marvelous Cast with real names

The cast members of this serial are heroic in the drama industry and bring Life to these serial characters with their exclusive performances.

Rupali Gangly a versatile actress in the drama industry played the role of Anupama Shah in the serial and brought its hype to an endless level.

Muskan Bamne is a young actress who has a huge impact on the hearts of the audience with her acting as Pakhi.

Gaurav Khanna is an exclusive actress who spread charm on the screens with his performance and humble nature that attracted an audience.

Sudhanshu Pandey is a serious actor who is quite attractive, and perfect for his character in the serial.

Anupama serial twist, Spoiler, and Upcoming story – wiki

Let's reveal the inside scoop and exclusive secrets from this serial, in the spoiler you can see that a fight broke out between Anuj and Yashdeep because of Anu and then Anuj got angry with Anupama but he let her go. Anu still loves Anuj because of this she produces misunderstandings between his second wife, Shruti, and Anuj.

In the upcoming story, an interesting twist comes when Anuj tries to ask Aunpama if he is still in love with her and wants her back in his life but Anu just wants to leave that place, and when she tries to do this Anuj holds her from her saree and at that time Anuj second wife Shruti came in and take it a misunderstanding.

The best part of this serial is its story is full of unexpected twists that make the audience curious to watch what happens next.

Yeh Rishta Kiya Kehlata Hai is an everlasting Indian soap opera that successfully entertained their audience for a very long period since 2009. This serial has an eternal tale of storyline that runs with the same rhythm with interesting twists.

Yeh Rishta Kiya Kehlata Hai serial Superb Cast with real names

The cast members of this serial are full of gems and gritting stars of the Drama industry that take this serial on separate hype with their exclusive performance.

Karan Mehra played the leading role of Naitik Raj, a person with his acting that attracted people and won their hearts.

Hina Khan a famous indian gem of the acting industry started her career in this serial as Akshara. Now she has become one of the top serial actresses.

Pranali Rathod is a young and beautiful actress who won the hearts of the audience with her performance in Dama as Akshara Gorenka.

Harshad Chopda is an attractive personality in the verse of Indian dramas who played the role of Dr.Abhimanyu.

Yeh Rishta Kiya Kehlata Hai serial twist, spoiler, and upcoming story – wiki

Let’s reveal the upcoming gossip about the story, Yuvraj wanted to kill Abira then Armann thought that Geonka's house would be a safe place for her but somehow, he got a clue that Armaan knew about Abira and he started to follow him but, in the meantime, Armaan knew about him and then distracted him.

In the upcoming story of this drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial, Yuvraj got hit by a car and then Geonka brought him to his house without telling Armaan. Yuvraj saw Abira there and then planned to kidnap her from that house and take revenge. When he tried to do this Armann came there and then he stopped to do this.

The exclusive upcoming twist is that Ruhi and Yuvraj felt to have soft feelings for each other during the time he was in that house.

The story of this serial is full of interesting and amazing twists that urge people to watch what will happen next.