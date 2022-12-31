Top 5 movie scenes of 2022: From Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo to Huma Qureshi, Kapil Dev in Double XL, and more

A scene from Jug Jugg Jeeyo |

The magic of cinema is the connect it establishes with our heartstrings. 2022 was no exception. While there were many noteworthy offerings, there were certain scenes in films that will be etched in our hearts forever. The Free Free Journal shines the spotlight on our favourites:

Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani – Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Raj Mehta’s film that talks about complexities in relationships and made it headlines majorly for Neetu Kapoor’s comeback and the Nach Punjaabban signature step. However, its biggest high point was the scene where Neetu advises her daughter-in-law Kiara over a glass of red wine to take the wise decision to divorce her son played by Varun Dhawan if she feels she has fallen out of love with him.

Huma Qureshi and Kapil Dev – Double XL

A plus size girl from Meerut, who aspires to become a sports presenter someday gets to do an interview with the cricket legend Kapil Dev in London. Director Satramm Ramani beautifully captures the emotions of Huma wanting to fulfil her far fetched dream. For those who haven’t seen the film yet, this is one of the best interval points of recent times.

Amitabh Bachchan – Goodbye

Vikas Bahl’s funeral comedy made the right noise for its unusual concept. The film also has a strong message for the current generation and Amitabh Bachchan’s monologue just before doing the last rights of his dead wife played by Neena Gupta is just soul-stirring. This scene yet again stamps senior Bachchan as one of the best actors Indian cinema has ever seen.

Shah Rukh Khan and R Madhavan – Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The talking point of the film was definitely Madhavan stepping into the shoes of a director. However, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo, who plays a news presenter, was the chatter amongst his fans and the industry too. The scene where he touches the feet of the real Nambi Narayanan and apologises is nothing short of epic.

Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika, and others – Uunchai

Rajshri Productions’ latest offering had everything director Sooraj Barjatya is known for. Family disputes, friendships, relationships and so on. The scene where Neena finds out the truth about her husband Boman and his friends travelling to Everest Base Camp to fulfil the last wish of a dead friend is very well executed.