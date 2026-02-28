'Took His Blessings, Spent A Great Time...': Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi Along With Wife Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Meet PM Modi | X (Twitter)

After their wedding on Thrusday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media. Reportedly, the couple invited them to their wedding reception. Now, on Saturday, Vijay took to X to inform his fans about meeting Modi and Shah.

While sharing his experience of meeting Prime Minister Modi, Vijay tweeted, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter (sic)."

A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2oXdkmVEn — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 28, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda On Meeting Home Minister Amit Shah

Vijay also tweeted about meeting Shah, and wrote, "Met the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Garu and spent such a lovely time talking culture, cinema and received a beautiful Ganesh idol that now sits in our prayer hall (sic)."

Met the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Garu and spent such a lovely time talking culture, cinema and received a beautiful Ganesh idol that now sits in our prayer hall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m6uVDtqbps — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 28, 2026

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding

In the presence of their close friends and family, Rashmika and Vijay got married in Udaipur on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The couple later took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife

On Friday, the two happily posed together at Udaipur airport for the paparazzi, marking their first publis appearence as husband and wife. Watch the video below...

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Reception

While the wedding in Udaipur was attended by just close friends and family, the newlyweds have organised a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. It is expected that many South Indian and Bollywood celebs will be attending it.

Meanwhile, as a surprise to Vijay and Rashmika, and their fans, the makers of their upcoming movie Ranabaali on Saturday released a romantic song from the film titled O Mere Saajan. Fans are going gaga over their chemistry in it.