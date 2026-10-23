Tom And Jerry: Forbidden Compass Review: Iconic Duo Get Lost In Zhang Gang’s Forgettable Adventure | File photo

Title: Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass



Director: Zhang Gang



Voice Cast: John Shang, Ruan Yifei, Andrew Kishino, Kyle McCarley



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 2 1/2 Stars



Review



A cat and mouse who have spent decades turning domestic disputes into spectacular destruction hardly need a mystical compass to find trouble. Yet this film sends the familiar adversaries on an elaborate detour that leaves their greatest asset, their glorious mutual animosity, stranded somewhere along the way.



Directed by Zhang Gang, the animated adventure begins in a New York museum, where Jerry’s attempt to outwit Tom, a security guard, activates a magical compass and transports them to Golden City, a fantastical Chinese kingdom inspired by the Forbidden City. There, gods, mythical creatures and the villainous Mega Rat compete to control the artefact, while the feline and his rodent nemesis become increasingly peripheral to the proceedings.





The premise promises an entertaining collision of cartoon slapstick and Chinese mythology. Instead, an already convoluted plot swallows the protagonists, relegating them to spectators in their own film. The original appeal of Tom and Jerry lay in the elegant simplicity of their vendetta: a stolen morsel, a domestic inconvenience, an insult answered with extravagant physical punishment. Here, elaborate lore and a crowded cast displace that comic engine. The result is a noisy adventure that mistakes constant commotion for sustained amusement.



The film’s attempt to combine cultural mythology with familiar Western cartoon icons might have yielded an intriguing cross-cultural adventure. However, the integration feels forced, and the storytelling struggles to give either the characters or the mythology sufficient breathing room.



Actors’ Performance

As an animated feature, the characters’ impact rests on design, movement and comic timing rather than conventional performances. Unfortunately, Tom and Jerry’s three-dimensional redesign lacks the expressive charm of their hand-drawn incarnations. Their supporting ensemble, including Phoenix Master, his sidekick Feeny and the grotesque Mega Rat, adds colour and eccentricity but little emotional investment. With the central duo reduced to occasional troublemakers, even their trademark rivalry loses its spark. The voice work is serviceable, though the uninspired dialogue and underwritten characters leave little room for memorable performances.





Music and Aesthetics



The animation offers attractive depictions of Chinese-inspired architecture and landscapes, but the visual style veers between traditional imagery, exaggerated action and glossy computer-generated design without achieving coherence. Rapid-fire movement and incessant scoring make the spectacle exhausting rather than exhilarating. A rap-backed food montage, featuring noodles and dumplings, exemplifies the film’s uncertain comic instincts. The backgrounds occasionally impress, yet the character designs and visual clutter undermine the overall effect.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the compass may point towards adventure, but Tom and Jerry would have been better off chasing each other around a kitchen.