Today Was a Fairytale: Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding 'Best Night Of My Life' | X

Call It What You Want, Kelce Calls It ‘The Best Night Of My Life’

American football star Travis Kelce has described his wedding to pop superstar Taylor Swift as “the best night of my life” in his first public comments about the star-studded celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The Kansas City Chiefs player spoke to reporters during the team's training camp in Missouri as it prepares for the NFL season beginning in September. While most questions focused on football, Kelce was also asked about his closely guarded wedding.

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift attending the Knicks’ Finals game:

“My wife went when I was stuck at minicamp.”pic.twitter.com/UOejNPL6UQ — The Swift Times (@TimesSwift) August 12, 2026

‘Best night of my life’

“It was a fun off-season, man,” Kelce said. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”

He also described the occasion as a night filled with celebration.

“I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and, you know, had fun with us,” Kelce said.

“That’s pretty much all I’m taking away from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration.”

Childhood dream at Madison Square Garden

Kelce said getting married at Madison Square Garden allowed him to fulfil a childhood dream of being at the iconic venue.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to, you know, live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and, you know, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there,” the three-time Super Bowl winner said.

He also thanked the venue's owners for helping the couple hold a private celebration.

“We can thank the owners of MSG for allowing us to get the opportunity to do ⁠that, knowing we wanted a private event and everything. It was perfect."

Star-studded celebration

Kelce and Swift, both 36, married on July 3, with about 1,000 guests attending the celebration. Those present included Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady, along with several of Kelce's teammates. Comedian-actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

The celebrations took place over July 2 and 3 at Madison Square Garden. Guests said the famous sports and concert venue, home of the New York Knicks, was transformed into a lavish garden setting.

Swift and Kelce were dressed by Jonathan Anderson for Christian Dior, while Swift wore Louboutin shoes. Nearby streets were blocked off amid a heavy police presence for the high-profile event.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the newlyweds paid the city $160,000 to cover the resulting costs.

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Wedding kept under wraps

The couple kept details of the wedding largely private, with no images released immediately after the event. It was subsequently confirmed through a statement from Swift's spokeswoman and a message displayed on the giant screens at Madison Square Garden.

Kelce also singled out the arena's air conditioning for praise as New York experienced a heat wave.

"The AC was cookin’ baby," he added. "That was the best part.”

From romance to marriage

Kelce and Swift made their relationship public two years ago before getting engaged in August 2025.

Their Madison Square Garden wedding marked the latest chapter in a relationship that has drawn intense public attention, although the couple kept the ceremony itself largely out of public view.