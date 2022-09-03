TikToker Tanya Pardazi, 21, dies in skydiving accident - details inside

Canadian TikToker and influencer Tanya Pardazi died in a tragic skydiving accident at the age of 21.

As per reports, Pardazi could not open her main parachute in time after the dive, which led to her demise.

An official statement released by Skydive Toronto reads, "Tanya released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

The statement added that Pardazi "was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community" and will "be missed amongst the student's new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc."

Following the freak incident, Pardazi was rushed to the nearby hospital. However, her injuries proved to be fatal and the influencer was pronounced dead on arrival by the authorities.

Pardazi was a philosophy student at the University of Toronto, and was also one of the semi-finalists in the Miss Canada beauty pageant in 2017.

She was also quite fond of skydiving and was a student at Skydive Toronto. In fact, in her last video dated August 22, Pardazi had spoken about how she went skydiving "a couple of days ago".