Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: The Changing Dynamics Of Star Security | Instagram/X

For Bollywood celebrities, security is no longer limited to bodyguards accompanying them to film sets, airports and public events. Repeated threats, extortion attempts and shooting incidents involving people from the entertainment industry have brought the question of celebrity protection into sharper focus.

The recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai’s Juhu area has once again raised questions about the safety of high-profile personalities.

For stars, security generally involves more than one layer. Personal bodyguards provide close protection during day-to-day movement, while private security agencies can help with travel, event management, crowd control and protection at film locations. The level of security depends on the individual’s requirements, the nature of the assignment and the assessment of potential risks.

Actor Ronit Roy, who owns Ace Security and Protection, is known for providing security protection through his company to top stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Saif Ali Khan. The Free Press Journal reached out to Roy to talk about the changing dynamics of star protection, but till the time of going to press we received no response.

Private security versus police protection

Private security personnel and police protection serve different purposes. A celebrity may hire personal bodyguards or engage a professional agency for routine protection. Police protection, on the other hand, may be provided after authorities assess a specific threat or other relevant circumstances.

In India, police security arrangements can vary according to the threat assessment and the applicable state government’s policies. Security categories such as X, Y, Y+, Z and Z+ are associated with different levels of protection. They should not be confused with the private bodyguards hired directly by celebrities.

Actor Salman Khan, for instance, was provided Y+ category security by the Maharashtra government following threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Ajay Devgn with his bodyguard | Instagram/X

A changing security landscape

Celebrity security professionals must account for several challenges, including crowded public appearances, unpredictable movements, unauthorised access to private spaces and information shared on social media. Publicly announcing travel plans or revealing real-time locations can create additional vulnerabilities.

Film shoots and promotional events require coordination between personal security teams, production units, venue management and local authorities. A celebrity attending a public event may need a different arrangement from one travelling privately or working on a closed set.

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna, and his bodyguard | Instagram/X

A chronology of celebrity attacks

May 29, 2022 — Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead while travelling in an SUV in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab.

June 5, 2022 — A threatening note was reportedly found near the walking route used by Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, at Mumbai’s Bandstand.

March 2023 — Salman Khan’s team reportedly received an email containing a death threat against the actor.

November 11, 2023 — Gunshots were fired outside Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal’s residence in the Vancouver area of Canada.

April 14, 2024 — Two motorcycle-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

September 1, 2024 — Gunfire was reported outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s residence on Vancouver Island, Canada.

October 12, 2024 — Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

October 2024 — Mumbai Police reportedly received intelligence about a possible attack on comedian Munawar Faruqui.

July 10, 2025 — Gunmen opened fire outside Kap’s Café, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

August 7, 2025 — The café was targeted by gunfire for a second time. Reports said approximately 25 shots were fired and Molotov cocktails were thrown during the incident.

September 12, 2025 — Gunmen reportedly fired several rounds outside actress Disha Patani’s family home in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

October 16, 2025 — A third shooting was reported outside Kap’s Café.

February 1, 2026 — Gunmen opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

February 2026 — Ranveer Singh reportedly received an extortion demand of around ₹10 crore through a voice message.

June 11, 2026 — Gunfire was reported outside a gym associated with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area.

July 2026 — Threats sent to actor Aamir Khan through social media and audio messages by individuals claiming links to the Bishnoi gang.

October 18, 2026 — Gunmen opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu, Mumbai.

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