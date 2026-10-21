Tiger Shroff Back On Set, Resumes Shooting Of Lag Jaa Gale 2 Days After Firing Incident: Report

Tiger Shroff Back On The Sets? | Instagram

On Sunday, October 18, Tiger Shroff was attacked by two gunmen outside a ground in Mumbai. The actor sustained minor injuries, but his driver was shot. While the three accused (two gunmen and one bike rider) behind the attack have been arrested and the investigation is ongoing, according to a report, Tiger was back on set on October 20, just two days after the firing incident.

Sources told Times Now that the actor resumed shooting of Dharma Productions' Lag Jaa Gale on Tuesday, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The movie is being directed by Raj Mehta, who has earlier helmed films like Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and Selfieee.

A few months ago, pictures from the sets of Lag Jaa Gale went viral on social media, and fans of Tiger have been excited to watch the romantic action-thriller on the big screen.

Lag Jaa Gale Release Date

Lag Jaa Gale was reportedly going to hit the big screens this year, but because of the delay in the shoot, the film has been postponed to 2027. It will be released on May 14, 2027.

Tiger Shroff Upcoming Movies

Apart from Lag Jaa Jale, Tiger has Remo D'Souza's next directorial lined up, which is produced by actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pashmina Roshan.

Reportedly, Tiger will also be teaming up for an action film with Vidyut Jammwal. However, the movie is not yet officially announced. After Tiger's firing incident, Vidyut shared a video where he spoke about it.

He captioned the video as, "We know there’s a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can’t, but WE do in our own way, But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman :man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can’t one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes (sic)."

Netizens praised Vidyut for speaking about it.