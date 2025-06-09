Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4: After A Decent Start, Kamal Haasan Starrer Crashes At The Box Office

Instagram

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life was expected to take the box office by storm, but that didn't happen. The movie received negative reviews from the critics as well as the audience, and because of that, after a decent start, the Mani Ratnam directorial crashed at the box office. On its day one, the film collected Rs. 15.50 crore (all languages), later it dropped and collected Rs. 7.15 crore on day 2, Rs. 7.75 crore on day 3, and on its day 4, the film collected Rs. 6.50 crore.

So, in its first extended weekend (four days), Thug Life has collected Rs. 36.90 crore (all languages), which is surely a bad number. With Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan coming together after 38 years, everyone had high expectations from the film, but it has failed to live up to those expectations.

Haasan's last release Indian 2 was a disaster at the box office, and had received negative reviews. But, still during its first weekend (three days), the movie had collected Rs. 59.15 crore. Meanwhile, Thug Life, in four days has just collected Rs. 36.90 crore.

Thug Life Hindi Box Office Collection

Thug Life's Hindi version has been totally rejected by the audiences, and of course, one of the reasons could be Housefull 5. The Hindi dubbed version of Kamal Haasan starrer just collected Rs. 1.40 crore.

Thug Life Budget

The movie is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores, and it looks like the lifetime collection won't be more than Rs. 50-60 crore. So, of course, it is a disaster at the box office.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Thug Life also starred Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and Abhirami in the lead roles.