'Those who sent us abusive messages, apologised and praised the series', says 'Grahan' actor Anshumaan Pushkar

He said that he, along with the others actors and director of 'Grahan', was sad to see people reacting to the trailer and forming an opinion without watching the full show. He avers that the audience should first watch and then decide.

"It was definitely upsetting to see the reactions of some people before the series was released. Since I am new to all this, I was a bit scared. We were expecting that the audience should at least first watch the full show and then jump to conclusions. We also didn't want the controversy to overshadow the powerful message that we wanted to convey. Many people also said that we were doing negative publicity so that people watch the show, however, this is so untrue. At that time, many people just reacted by listening to what others were saying. There are a few scenes, I agree, in the show which can bring back the harsh memories of the people who survived the riots but overall, the final message is something that will win the hearts of the audiences," Anshumaan said.

The actor also talked about the threats and attacking messages he along with the makers of the show received on social media. "More than me, other actors including Wamiqa and director Ranjan Chandel received threatening messages, unfortunately. However, the same people apologised to us post the release of the show. The series was completed in December 2020 and was supposed to come out in March 2021. However. the makers decided to not release it that time and work on it just to ensure that it doesn't show anything which can hurt people. We are grateful that the people are liking the show. Those who sent us abusive messages then apologised and praised the series. They texted saying that they were wrong and misunderstood a lot of things," the actor said.