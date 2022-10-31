THIS is why Sonia Rathee was comfortable kissing her Tara Vs Bilal co-star Harshvardhan Rane

Sonia Rathee | Pic: Instagram/soniarathee

Sonia Rathee made her big Bollywood debut opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Tara Vs Bilal. The film is directed by Samar Iqbal. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Sonia, who is seen romancing Harshvardhan in the film, believes that the happiness of her big screen debut is still sinking in. “The experience of shooting Tara Vs Bilal was incredible and I feel I am still processing it. I am learning on the job since we don’t go to college for this profession. It has been a steady journey. When I moved to India, I got two projects. They all were stepping stones to be here,” she shares.

Talking about her camaraderie with her co-star in the film, Sonia gushes, “I was very fortunate to have a co-actor like him since there was no selfishness about the scenes from his end. We used to discuss how we would emote scenes and even in the middle of the shot at times. He always communicates and I value that a lot in him. I am an observer so I saw his process on the sets which was incredible.”

She adds, “I keep telling him why he does only sad and revenge films. But I have seen his comic timing which is brilliant. I had to take so many takes sometimes because I kept on laughing.”

When further asked if she was nervous before the release of the film, Sonia reveals, “It’s one of those things that I don’t believe anything until it actually happens. I just acted on camera, I don’t know how I am to be honest.”

On a parting note, Sonia reveals that even though she has done a lot more kissing scenes in Broken But Beautiful season 3, she wasn’t uncomfortable locking lips with Harshvardhan in the film. “I did a lot of kissing in Broken But Beautiful season 3. But since Harsh is a very communicative artiste, we both were comfortable. I was also laughing in between those serious kissing scenes,” she signs off.