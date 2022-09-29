THIS is what Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan feels about boycott trends on social media

Hrithik Roshan | Pic: Instagram/hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan’s film Vikram Vedha has hit screens today. The film is a remake of the Tamil superhit of the same name. It also stars Saif Ali Khan and is helmed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The Free Press Journal caught up with the superstar for a candid chat. Excerpts:

Have you seen the original Vikram Vedha? If yes, what did you imbibe from Vijay Sethupathi?

I saw the film in 2017 when it came out and I was blown away with it. I felt it was incredible and I even expressed my desire to be a part of this film if ever its remake was made. I manifested this and after three years, it circled back to me. I didn’t approach the film in terms of what should I do or what it has been done. I just liked Vedha’s character and found that inside me.

Post the massive success of War, did you consciously choose Vikram Vedha as your next project?

No, I haven’t experienced any such thing after the release of War. I automatically hold myself responsible for doing my very best and I think people somewhere know that. In fact, War in itself put a lot of pressure, there was so much adulation on my character Kabir that I got lost since I was getting love for something I was not. So, it was a time to realign with the person who I am and to fulfil myself as Hrithik. I need to be comfortable with myself. I am okay to be not as good as Kabir or Vedha.

We heard that the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is more commercialised. Was this the reason you signed it?

I mentioned earlier that I want to get more comfortable with my flaws and want to be comfortable in making more mistakes. I have always taken risks in my career, not hiding anything. I guess I have been doing this pretty well since the last three to four films. I know I have been considering growing. The time to take that risk is before the word ‘action’.

Your fans complain about you not doing many projects. Your thoughts?

I want to do more films but I don’t get the right content. Directors of Vikram Vedha, Pushkar and Gayatri are such incredible minds I have come across that if I get writing like this, then I’ll do five films in a year. I am a slave to my instincts and my instincts are determined on how impactful the script is, unless I am doing it for money. Maybe, I’ll get lucky again with Pushkar and Gayatri (laughs).

People say that you are the last actor to have a big Bollywood dream debut. How do you feel about the expectations of your fans with Vikram Vedha?

When I was starting out, I was probably aspiring to be a star and to be acknowledged with that kind of success. Today, what I aspire for is success as an actor. I want to know that I have grown as an actor and if I am able to satisfy my directors and audience or not. My job is not to be a star. However, I have always been aligned with my movies so if I am nervous before the release then the film is good.

Do you believe that social media has become the deciding factor for a film’s fate at the box office?

I never see social media as negative as it always has been very positive. One should have their own filter and one should have the ability to control the way one responds or reacts. It is a really good arena, playground or mental gym to know how much you are aware of. It is a place you can use to grow.