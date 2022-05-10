THIS is what Saie Tamhankar has to say about her show Pet Puraan clashing with the Anil Kapoor-starrer Thar

Saie Tamhankar is currently seen in the Marathi web series Pet Puraan. The show, which also stars Lalit Prabhakar, released on SonyLIV on May 6. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about Pet Puraan, Saie shares, “Pet Puraan is about a couple and their relationship. How they are marching towards this stream of thoughts of not having kids by choice and adopting pets. This is a personal thing (director) Dnyanesh Zoting himself is a pet parent. And a lot of incidents, I think, are from his own life. It’s an original and interesting story we have to tell.”

In the show, Saie’s character adopts a kitten while her onscreen husband (played by Lalit) adopts a dog. When asked if there was any particular reason why this was shown, she explains, “Cats and dogs are the most common pets, and you find two types of people... cat people and dog people. It’s an interesting mix; the dogs are very loving and emotional. Cats don’t need anything except food. How these opposite personalities enter the couple’s life and what happens thereafter forms the crux of the story.”

Saie does not fear clashing with Anil Kapoor’s Thar, which released on the same day. “I think the times of stars or particular names are almost fading away. These are the times of content. People want to watch different and new content, and Thar will have its audience, and we have ours. I am happy that our series is running successfully,” she says.

Her fluffy co-star from the show has been adopted by the show’s team. “Yes we have adopted him. He is a male cat, but we had shown him as a female in the series. His original name is Baku, and in the series, he is called Bakudda. During the shoot, we spent a lot of time with him and got attached to him and decided to adopt him. He lives with Dnyanesh. Whenever I am at home, I bring him to my place, and I take care of him,” she reveals.

Elaborating further, she adds, “I do miss Baku, but I have to accommodate everything that is going around us at this moment, so we have an understanding. We spend a lot of time with him.”

Saie will soon be seen in many plum projects. “You will see me in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown. Then there is a Red Chillies production venture, Bhakshak with Bhumi Pednekar and Marathi films titled Medium Spicy and B.E. Rojgaar. I also have a Hindi web series called Bindiya,” she signs off.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:30 AM IST