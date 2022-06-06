THIS is what Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal had to say during the IIFA Awards

All pics: Viral Bhayani

The highlight of the event was the presence of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actor danced to the song of Dasvi. We caught up with him and his wife for a quick chat. “I felt nice to see all of you and meet the entire film industry after almost two years. It is like our family. We all need to be healthy, and that’s very important.”

He was very excited about meeting his fans. “Whenever we get a chance to meet our fans and all those who keep wishing well for us, it definitely feels great,” he added. Also updating about the film he just completed, he stated, “I have just completed Ghoomer.”

Aishwarya said, “These two years being safer was the priority. I got to work with Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan: I. It was fabulous, and that is a huge accomplishment. I am privileged to work with a director of his calibre. At the same time, we stayed safe and scheduled our shoots responsibly.”

We then met with Vicky Kaushal and complimented him on his glowing skin and fresh look. “Haan, you are right! I look fresh as you ask me. Is it because I am married now? You rightly say so. I am happy, and it is showing on my face.” When asked if he and his wife Katrina Kaif would work together in a film, he laughed and stated, “Aap bolo na producers/directors ko hum dono ko cast karne ke liye!”