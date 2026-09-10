'This Is Neer's Debut...': Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Was Pregnant While Shooting Shaque Trust No One

Parineeti Chopra Jokes Shaque Marks Her Son Neer's Debut | YouTube

On Thursday, the trailer of Parineeti Chopra-starrer Shaque: Trust No One was released at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the cast and crew, and during the media interaction, Parineeti joked that Shaque doesn't just mark her series debut, but it also marks the debut of her son, Neer, as she was pregnant during the shooting of the show. The actress revealed that she came to know about her pregnancy after she started shooting for the series.

The actress recalled that they were shooting in Shimla in very challenging locations, and she had to share the news with the makers. "I didn't even finish my conversation, and they were like, 'humko toh pehle se hie pata tha'. They said, 'Just don't worry about anything.' They really treated me like a baby. They made changes in action sequences for me to be more comfortable without destroying anything creatively," she added.

Parineeti further praised the makers of the series and revealed that as the locations were far away, arrangements were made for her to stay on the sets, so she didn't have to travel. The actress said, "I never felt guilty for a single day. I felt taken care of, nurtured, which is something a woman needs at that time, and I was just blessed to have these makers."

She further stated that Raghav, her mother, her mother-in-law, and her brothers, everyone came to Shimla to be with her. "It turned out to be a beautiful experience for me, and of course, we joked that this is Neer's debut along with my debut. So, it is going to be the most special show for me always," she concluded.

Shaque: Trust No One Release Date

Shaque: Trust No One will premiere on Netflix on September 24, 2026. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumit Vyas, and Harleen Sethi.