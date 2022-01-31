THIS is how Alaya F feels on completing two years in Bollywood

On January 31, two years ago, Alaya F made her big Bollywood debut in the Saif Ali Khan, Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She played Tia, a girl on the quest to find and reconnect with her biological father. Talking about her debut, Alaya shares, “It’s incredible to think that my debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, released two years ago. It will always be such a special movie to me, not only because it was my first but because I was so lucky to be working with people that were so talented, so kind, and generous. I have only fond, happy memories when I look back at the whole journey. Saif Sir, Tabu ma’am, Jayu sir (Jay Shewakramani), my director Nitin (Kakkar) sir and Pooja Entertainment, everyone made me feel heard and appreciated. It enabled me to learn so much and grow so much.”

Alaya feels blessed that her film hit the big screen. “Even after it released, the response I got from the industry and audiences was so heartwarming and so motivating. Then Covid-19 happened. I think we were one of the last films to come out before the lockdown. Still, I do feel blessed that I got my chance to be in theatres and for the film to run its course and all the other things that followed,” she explains.

Post her Tinseltown debut, Alaya was seen in a music video Aaj sajeya alongside Taha Shah Badussha. She has also wrapped up three big ventures — Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, U-Turn with Priyanshu Painyuli and Ek Aur Gazab Kahaani with Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.

“Sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid-19 lockdown. It almost felt like someone stole my light the minute I had started to learn how to be in the spotlight. It’s now been two years since, and things are finally looking bright again. The world is opening up, and we are slowly and steadily coming out of this pandemic,” she says.

The newbie is looking forward to her upcoming projects. “I have now completed three films that are awaiting release, so I feel hopeful again. But I do know this, if it wasn’t for Jawaani Jaaneman and how special the film was for me and how well audiences and the industry accepted and received me, these two years could have gone very differently. A film that released two years ago gave me such a solid start that I managed to stay seen, despite having no other releases. I think it’s because Jawaani Jaaneman was just all heart,” Alaya concludes.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:33 AM IST