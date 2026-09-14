 'This Is His House, He Has To Come': Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why Govinda Has Been Missing From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
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'This Is His House, He Has To Come': Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why Govinda Has Been Missing From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Sunita Ahuja revealed Govinda's whereabouts after social media users questioned his absence from her Ganpati Bappa welcome. She told ANI that Govinda is in America and is due back on Monday night. Sunita added that if he feels tired after returning, he may postpone darshan until the next day, saying, “This is his house, so he has to eventually come.”

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 14, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
'This Is His House, He Has To Come': Sunita Ahuja Reveals Why Govinda Has Been Missing From Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
Sunita Ahuja Reveals Govinda Is In America | Sunita, Yashvarshan & Tina's Picture By Ashwini Sawant

On Sunday, videos of Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja bringing Ganpati Bappa home went viral on social media. The Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa contestant was seen dancing while welcoming Bappa home. However, netizens commented on the video, "Where's Govinda?" Now, finally, Sunita has revealed where the actor is. During a conversation with ANI, the star wife revealed that Govinda is in America and he will come back on Monday night.

Sunita said, “Govinda ji is in America, he'll come back at night. If he is tired, he won't come for darshan today and instead will come tomorrow. This is his house, so he has to come."

While talking about bringing Bappa home every year, Sunita said that it was a tradition started by her mother-in-law, and she will continue to do it until she is alive.

Sunita Ahuja Brings Bappa Home

The star wife also stated that every year, Govinda or her son Yashvardhan Ahuja bring Bappa home. But this year, she decided to take the responsibility. Sunita said, “I brought Ganpati home this time with a lot of singing and dancing - usually, Govinda ji or Yashvardhan bring him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided that I'd bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands."

Sunita Ahuja On Why They Keep Bappa Only For 1.5 Days In Their Home

Sunita stated that they always keep Ganpati Bappa in their home only for 1.5 days. While sharing the reason behind it, she said, "Because if you keep them for more days, the pooja and everything needs to be done accordingly.”

Sunita Ahuja Bollywood Debut

Meanwhile, Sunita is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film Hero Ki Horrorine. Interestingly, the movie will also mark her son Yashvardhan's debut. The movie is slated to release on January 7, 2026.

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