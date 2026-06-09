'This Is Absolutely FALSE': Shalin Bhanot Reacts To Rumours Of Remarrying Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur, Warns Of Legal Action

Shalin Bhanot Reacts To Rumours Of Remarrying Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur, Warns Of Legal Action |

Television actor Shalin Bhanot was recently spotted at the screening of Diljit Dosanjh's film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Soon after, a paparazzi page shared a video of the actor with the caption, "Shalin Bhanot decided to re-marry with his 1st wife." The claim quickly grabbed attention online, leaving fans wondering whether Shalin was planning to reunite with his ex-wife, Dalljiet Kaur. As speculation mounted, the actor himself stepped into the comments section to set the record straight.

After the video went viral on social media, Shalin strongly denied the claim and called out the page for spreading misinformation. Reacting to the post, he wrote, "This is absolutely FALSE and completely fabricated news." The actor made it clear that there was no truth to the rumours and criticised the page for publishing unverified information about his personal life.

Expressing his disappointment, Shalin added, "As a media page, you have a professional responsibility to verify facts before spreading absolute lies about someone's personal life just for views." He emphasised that media platforms should fact-check information before posting sensational claims that can mislead the public and affect those involved.

The actor further demanded that the post be removed immediately and warned the page of legal consequences if it failed to comply. Calling out the paparazzi account, Shalin wrote, "Delete this post immediately and issue an official apology post on your page for spreading misinformation. Consider this a warning—failing to comply will leave me with no choice but to initiate strict legal action against you and your company (sic)."

Several social media users came out in support of Shalin in the comments section. One user wrote, "Right bro...in logo ko sabak sikhana chahiye tabhi sudhrenge." Another commented, "big fan of yours from Nach Baliye time you are absolutely right this is very wrong, take strict action against them to teach lesson."

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur got married in 2009 after meeting on the sets of the TV show Kulvaddhu. The couple welcomed their son, Jaydon, in 2014. However, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they separated in 2015 before officially divorcing later that year. At the time, Dalljiet had accused Shalin of domestic violence and harassment, allegations that made headlines and led to a prolonged legal battle.