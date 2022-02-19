THIS actress is the first guest on Tahir Raj Bhasin's debut talk show, Talking Craft

Versatile actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is the man of the moment in the web series space. He is being hailed as the new star of OTT after his incredible performances in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Ranjish Hi Sahi and Looop Lapeta. Adding another feather to his cap, now the actor is launching his own chat show on social media called Talking Craft. The first guest on the show is his co-star from the superhit web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

About Talking Craft, Tahir shares, “Growing up, as a film enthusiast, I used to seek out in-depth conversations by brilliant creative minds. I was more interested to know and learn about their approach to their craft. I’m exactly the same today, and I only look to engage and learn from my co-actors constantly. I’m sure there are many like me, actors or film lovers, who would love to hear what goes on in an actor’s mind before a scene is filmed, what are the unique preparation methods of brilliant actors, right from the horse’s mouth.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “Ever since the social media boom happened, I have been toying with the idea of creating a platform that enables me to interact with some of the best creative forces of our industry. I will also learn in detail what makes them and their processes so special because they deliver power-packed, crackling performances that amazes everyone. So, I’m thrilled to announce that I’m launching my very own social media property called Talking Craft.”

Tahir believes this show will act as the perfect venue for him to interact one on one with those whose work he admires. “This will enable me to speak to my fellow actors from the industry and delve into detail about how they deliver magic on screen. My first guest is one of my most talented co-stars, the incredible Shweta, who I had the good fortune to be paired opposite in our hit web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:00 AM IST