'They were overly excited': Jisoo reveals BLACKPINK band members' reaction to her debut on 'Snowdrop'; K-Drama releases on Disney+ Hotstar

'Snowdrop', one of the most highly-anticipated K-dramas has made its way to Disney+ Hotstar and will also be available in Hindi.

Intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast - 'Snowdrop' is a show that will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.

Featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and 'Something In The Rain' star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.

The drama is written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller "Sky Castle".

Talking about her band’s reaction, Jisoo, who is debuting as the leading actress in 'Snowdrop', said, "They were overly excited about sending me a coffee truck to the set. They looked forward to it more than anything else, and fought over who’d get to send the first one. They promised me they’d watch the show when it airs, and asked me to give them some spoilers I hadn’t told anyone else. I didn’t, of course, laugh. I think their promise motivated me to work harder."

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:23 PM IST