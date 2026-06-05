'They Were Not Happy With...': Poonam Dhillon Reveals Ranveer Singh's Father Thanked CINTAA For Support Amid Don 3 Controversy

Poonam Dhillon Reveals Ranveer Singh's Father Thanked CINTAA For Support Amid Don 3 Controversy |

Poonam Dhillon, President of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), recently spoke about Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani's reaction to her support for the actor. She revealed that she had been in touch with Ranveer's father via WhatsApp and that he was unhappy with the way FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) handled the situation. However, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani clarified that he harboured no animosity towards Farhan Akhtar or the Excel Entertainment team.

Speaking to Variety India, Poonam addressed FWICE's decision to revoke the ban, saying, "As an actor and as the President of CINTAA, I’m happy that they’ve revoked the directive because he definitely didn’t deserve it." She then opened up about her conversations with Ranveer's father amid the controversy.

She added, "I spoke to Ranveer's father at length and we have been corresponding on WhatsApp. He has thanked me for our support." Poonam further revealed that she discussed the ongoing situation with him, adding that the family had already been in talks with Excel Entertainment. According to her, he clarified that there was "no animosity" from his side towards Farhan Akhtar or the Excel team.

Poonam further stated, "They were not happy with the way FWICE had handled it. I asked him whether CINTAA could be of help. But he said, 'We didn't involve you because we didn't want to trouble you and we're already in the process of sorting it out.'" She explained that neither Ranveer nor his father felt the need for CINTAA's intervention, as they were already working towards a resolution. Poonam concluded by saying that she was glad the matter had finally been resolved.

The controversy began after Excel Entertainment allegedly accused Ranveer Singh of backing out of Don 3 after committing to the project, resulting in financial losses. Following the producer's complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after mediation efforts failed. The federation later revoked the directive after discussions between the concerned parties and intervention from industry bodies, including CINTAA.