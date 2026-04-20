'They Got Confused': Uorfi Javed Defends Paps, Claims They Did NOT 'Misbehave' With Shruti Haasan In Mumbai - VIDEO

Fashionista and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed defended paps days after it was reported that they "misbehaved" with actress Shruti Haasan in Mumbai. For those unversed, on April 18, Shruti was spotted outside a restaurant with her friend and she referred to her as "Amma". However, paps assumed she called her "Mumma" and they tried to imitate her. In the now-viral videos, Shruti is allegedly seen getting irritated.

On Sunday, Uorfi shared the full video of Shruti's interaction with paps and claimed that they did not misbehave with her in any way.

"This is the full video, I saw a lot of cut versions of it where it looks like they were saying something bad to her. In this video it's quite clear it's not the case. She referred to her friend as Amma (I guess in south people do that) and paps got confused. They thought she's with her mother. No one misbehaved with her," Uorfi wrote on her Instagram story.

In the videos, Shruti is also heard saying, "Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum?" Later, she smiled at paps and also waved at them before jetting off in her car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti was last seen in the 2025 film Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram and Aamir Khan, among others.

She will next be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2, which marks the return of Ananya Panday as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary. Stepping in as the new 'behen' in the much-awaited season, Shruti's entry has added a fresh layer of excitement to the series.

Alongside Shruti and Ananya Haasan, the ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Call Me Bae Season 2 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Shruti also has Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

She also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline alongside Prabhas and the actress is set to appear in the Tamil film Train opposite Vijay Sethupathi.