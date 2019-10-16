These pics of Debina and Gurmeet will make you forget that they're Telly's Ram and Sita

Popular Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary raising temperature with their steamy pictures that have set the internet on fire. The duo have posted a reel from their exotic vacation in Maldives.

Enjoying their gala time, Debina and Gurmeet can be seen donning some stylish swimwear and posing candidly together on the sun-kissed beaches.

Debina wrote, “Good times & Tan lines and how I prefer living in colors just as my 👙🥰😎 #maldives🌴 #kandimamaldives #setfree #anythingbutordinary #mykindofplace #justplay #aquaholics @kandima_maldives”.