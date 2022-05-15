'There is no harm in asking for work,' shares Aadha Ishq star Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is currently seen in Aadha Ishq as Roma. The show premiered digitally on May 12 and also stars Gaurav Aroraa. It has been directed by Nandita Mehra. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What is Aadha Ishq all about? And what intrigued you to take up the part?

The script, the love when you get for such a love story. It’s like a dream, the journey of life telling the story spanning about 12 to 15 years. The layers that Roma’s character has intrigued me. It’s a beautiful old school day love story. You will love it. Especially Sahir’s and Roma’s chemistry and also the chemistry that the entire star cast shares in the show will be admired by the audiences.

You had taken a break from acting, and now, you have come back. Elaborate on your experience in that phase?

I took a conscious break for a while and wanted to get back to work. For me, it made me work hard as people thought my career was over. I decided to prove myself, so I worked very hard. I had to start it all over again, so the hunger made me work. It was slightly hard to achieve what I wanted. But finally, my persistently working towards a better career, I am happy I was considered by the makers and thankfully got good projects. Also, I thank my audience. It’s because of them I am here and doing well. I am fortunate, I must confess.

From doing positive characters to now choosing negative ones, how do you look at the response on social media?

I played Sulochna in Ek Villain, which received a huge appreciation. Initially, while opting for it, I was apprehensive as I thought, will people be able to accept me? I have heard makers and others say I have a positive persona, and whenever they wanted an innocent and sweet face, they would approach me. It’s not about you playing a role but playing a character which is challenging and pushes the boundaries is something that every actor loves to do. Also, getting out of my comfort zone is something that interests me in performing.

There are many actors who reach out to directors/producers for work. Do you also contact them for work?

There are so many actors trying for work. I do SMS and refer for work. There is no harm in asking for work. Nowadays, we have to audition for every role. This is a good trend. And if I know that there is an upcoming project, and if I want to work, I will at least SMS them so that they keep me in mind.

What is the one thing you loved the most while shooting Aadha Ishq?

It was a lifetime experience to shoot in such exotic and scenic locations of Gulmarg, Kashmir, Dehradun and Srinagar. Aise hi nahi Gulmarg aur Kashmir ko jannat bolte hai! The locations have been shot on a grand scale.

Do you easily switch on and off from roles?

I can’t switch on or switch off easily. It gets difficult. I prefer doing just one character as it becomes easy to play it for a while. It takes time for me to disconnect.

Do you watch your shows/films as an actor or audience?

I’m very critical of my performances. I always feel I could have done better and push myself to do it better. I always want one more take.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:39 AM IST