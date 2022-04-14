'There is no arrogance,' says Sweta Keswani on Hollywood stars vs Indian actors

Sweta Keswani ruled the Indian TV screens in early 2000s. Now, the actress is making waves in Hollywood. She is seen in the recently released Hollywood film As They Made Us. Directed by Mayim Bialik, it also stars Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen and others.

Opening up about the film, Sweta shares, “I play a neurologist in the film. It was a limited release in Alley and New York. It was also released on various digital platforms on April 8. My dad found it too!”

Elaborating further, Sweta adds, “The experience was great. Working with Mayim was amazing. Dustin was cool walking around the set, observing everyone. He offered me a chair once because it was a narrow corridor. I was sitting on the rug on the corner and was waiting for light and shots. He asked me, ‘Sweta, you want to sit up?’ I said, ‘Sir, I don’t want to take your chair’. He is 84 years old.”

When asked how her experience is working with artists from the West, she says, “They are just like us. We are all there to serve the story. We are just trying our best to reach our director’s vision. They are very sweet and down to earth. As They Made Us is a small budget three million dollar film. There was only one set of restrooms for the actors.”

Indian actors, who are known for their starry tantrums, would never be comfortable sharing restrooms. Confirming this, the actress avers, “Yes, that’s the difference. They are very chilled out. There is no arrogance.”

The actress will soon be seen in a web series titled Roar which will stream on Apple TV. “On April 15, I have got a dark comedy anthology series based on women. These are episodic stories based on a bestselling book called Roar by Cecelia Ahern. This one is produced by Nicole Kidman, Per Saari and a whole bunch of stars. Some of them are also acting in it,” she reveals.

Sweta feels elated to be a part of Roar. “I am very lucky. I auditioned without thinking that I was going to bag it. Here everything depends on the audition. I have been auditioning since the time my kid was six months old. It’s been almost ten years for me now. My manager, who has been with me for a very long time, told me, ‘You may be fantastic, but the industry is not ready for you. They need to be ready to take more people and write more characters for people like us’. That is happening gradually for me.”

On a parting note, she concludes, “I didn’t take a break, and I kept honing my craft. I have constantly been working doing a lot of theatre over there. I am, in fact, a board member of a theatre company locally. Finally, people see me as these are big shows I have been working forever.”

