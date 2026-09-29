The Vvaan, The Paradise Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Sidharth Malhotra Starrer And Nani's Film Show Jump On Tuesday?

The Vvaan, The Paradise Box Office Collection | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer The Vvaan collected Rs. 38.85 crore net in India in four days. Meanwhile, Nani's The Paradise, which was released on Thursday, earned Rs. 97.10 crore (all languages) net in India in five days. Now, all eyes are on the movies' Tuesday collection. Usually, on Tuesdays, the new releases show a jump at the box office because of the reasonable ticket prices.

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

The Vvaan has been performing well at the box office, and on its day four, it earned Rs. 5.25 crore. Now, on its fifth day, the Sidharth-Tamannaah starrer is expected to be steady at the box office and collect around Rs. 5-6 crore. However, if the footfalls during the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well. So, for now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 43-45 crore at the box office in five days.

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

The Paradise, on its first Monday, collected Rs. 5 crore net (all languages). Now, in six days, the movie is all set to enter the Rs. 100 crore club with its net collection. We can expect the Nani starrer to earn around Rs. 4-5 crore at the box office on its day six.

The Srikanth Odela directorial had taken a bumper opening at the box office, but it later failed to perform well during the weekend. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience.

The Vvaan Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to The Vvaan and wrote, "Overall, The Vvaan had the potential to be a fantastic film. The story of the movie is very interesting, and visually it is stunning, but Deepak Kumar Mishra's weak direction makes it a strictly one-time watch film. If you are a Sidharth Malhotra fan, then it is a must-watch for you!"