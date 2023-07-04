The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha Actor Kubbra Sait: We Should Strive To Learn From Our Own Mistakes

Known to essay solid characters that own agency and are assertive, anchor-turned-actor Kubbra Sait has been conscious about her cinematic choice. Since her breakout performance as Kukoo in 'Sacred Games', the actress continues to break newer grounds with her roles.

The actress gears up to play Sana, a law consultant, in the upcoming OTT show 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha' alongside Kajol, Sheeba Chaddha, Aly Khan and Gaurav Pandey.

Ask her if she has faced unwarranted observations and views about her professional moves, and pat comes the reply, “I've worked at many corporate spaces for five years of my life before coming into the performing arts space. I worked at Microsoft and another Singapore-based multinational company. I had my favourite male boss who is still one of my dearest friends. He always told me and guided me to do my job well and to do what it takes to do my job well. There was also a phase in my life where I had to run around giving auditions, while also having to submit important files at the workplace. My boss would make me understand that I cannot be in two boats. I need to pick one path for myself and I need to focus and give my 100 per cent to be good at it.”

Sharing further, she adds, “So in my case, when we speak about sexism, I have found that my male boss, in this particular setting, was progressive and supportive of my journey and decisions. He is also my true ally. At the same time, I had a female boss who would never let me move from one place to another.”

Kubbra feels that insecurities and attitudes are not defined by gender. She says, "It's really hard for us to say that you can't necessarily grow in a workplace because of a certain gender that gets thrown into the mix. I think it's the mindset that makes all the difference. I've been fortunate, if not lucky in some places, but here we are creating our own destinies and I think it all turns out because you learned something."

As individuals, everyone navigates through hurdles and roadblocks. What keeps the actress ticking? “I wrote a book about the trials in my life. I'm just creating a brand new life for myself, right now and I'm very happy. I feel that if you don't learn from your trials, they present themselves again to you. So, if you've learned something out of adversity that has been presented to you and you are cognizant of it when it happens again, you then choose to make different choices.”

On a concluding note, she states, “I think as human beings, we should strive to learn from our own mistakes. You can always learn from other people because there are trials and errors, failures and successes happening around you all the time.”

Directed by Suparn S Verma, 'The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha' premieres on Disney+Hotstar from July 14, 2023 onwards.