The Show Must Go(Online): Makarand Deshpande, Puneet Issar and others to conduct survival lessons for theatre artists during COVID-19 crisis

The sessions are aimed at deliberating on the challenges put forth by the current pandemic and establishing a balance between performing arts and digital mediums. This is based on the surmise that increasing use of technology would bring about many changes in the prevalent structure of performing arts.

The event is organised by 3MDot Bands and Theatre Family Society; the curators of Jaipur’s annual theatre festival Jairangam. It would provide emerging artists an opportunity to gain tips about how to deal with the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic before the artist community. The online sessions would also give emerging artist lessons to hone their skills.

Speaking about the idea behind the online sessions Deepak Gera, Founder of Jairangam said, “It is Jairangam’s effort to equip artists to fight and survive in these challenging times of Covid19 and uncertainties. The aim is to educate and motivate the artists about digital technologies available and how to overcome fear apart from other relevant subjects.”