The Show Must Go(Online): Makarand Deshpande, Puneet Issar and others to conduct survival lessons for theatre artists during COVID-19 crisis

In an effort to provide support and guidance to theatre artists in present difficult times a series of online seminars would be organised from May 23 to 25. The series of seminars titled ‘The Show Must Go(Online)’ would feature live online sessions by stalwarts like Makarand Deshpande, Puneet Issar, Atul Satya Kaushik and Pawan Jha where issues related to artists would be addressed.
The sessions are aimed at deliberating on the challenges put forth by the current pandemic and establishing a balance between performing arts and digital mediums. This is based on the surmise that increasing use of technology would bring about many changes in the prevalent structure of performing arts.
The event is organised by 3MDot Bands and Theatre Family Society; the curators of Jaipur’s annual theatre festival Jairangam. It would provide emerging artists an opportunity to gain tips about how to deal with the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic before the artist community. The online sessions would also give emerging artist lessons to hone their skills.
Speaking about the idea behind the online sessions Deepak Gera, Founder of Jairangam said, “It is Jairangam’s effort to equip artists to fight and survive in these challenging times of Covid19 and uncertainties. The aim is to educate and motivate the artists about digital technologies available and how to overcome fear apart from other relevant subjects.”
All live sessions would be interactive and hosted on the Facebook page of Jairangam. The online seminars would begin with a session by cinema historian Pawan Jha titled, ‘Crisis or Opportunity? Performing Arts in Digital Space’. The session by Makarand Deshpande is titled ‘Theatre is the Medicine’, Puneet Issar would speak on the subject ‘Artist Is Beyond Limit’ and theatre doyen Atul Satya Kaushik, playwright for the broadway style extravaganza The Legend of Ram, would speak about ‘Life Changing Tools from the Epics’. Sanjeev Sachdev would host a session on the subject ‘Fear is Awesome’ and Raghuveer Punia would guide through ‘Taxation Laws for NGOs, Societies, Trusts Engaged in Art and Culture’.
