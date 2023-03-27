'The show must go on': Shabana Azmi on working with a broken wrist

Shabana Azmi | Instagram

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is known for her unwavering dedication to her work, and even a broken wrist couldn't stop her from getting back on set. Just two days after the injury, Azmi was back at work, determined to carry on and 'die with her shoes on'.

Azmi's commitment to her work is rooted in her upbringing, which taught her to follow her heart and pursue her passions no matter what.

When she was advised not to travel to London to shoot for Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azmi trusted her instincts and went ahead anyway.

Shooting with the broken wrist

Now, Azmi is in Budapest shooting for Steven Spielberg's Halo, even with a broken wrist. Despite the challenges this presents, Azmi told Hindustan Times that she is happiest when she's working, and she is determined to carry on until her last breath.

Shabana Azmi also said that she wanted the show to go on, no matter what. She recalls a time when she twisted her ankle just before a show, but her mother, also an actress, encouraged her to carry on. Since then, Azmi has always believed that the show must go on, no matter what challenges arise.

Her recent collaboration

Azmi recently reunited with director Shekhar Kapur on a project that explores the complexities of arranged marriage in a modern dating world. Despite shooting during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she and the crew could finish the film in just 40 days.

For Shabana Azmi, the experience was unforgettable, and she looks forward to continuing to pursue her passion for acting for as long as she possibly can.