The Revolutionaries X Review: 'Worth A Watch', 'Good And Engaging Series'; Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam Starrer Impresses Netizens

The Revolutionaries X Review | Instagram

Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 8-episode series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah in the lead roles. Set in 1912, the show is about young Indian freedom fighters, and it is inspired by true events. The audience was excited to watch the series, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "What stands out is that the revolutionaries aren’t portrayed as invincible superheroes. They fear, fail, lose and still rise again. ❤️‍🔥 The 8-episode series can feel slow and stretched, but the story it tells deserves attention. 3/5 ⭐️ — Worth a watch if you have patience for history over masala (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "The Revolutionaries is actually a pretty engaging watch. Good to see the stories of some lesser known freedom fighters being brought to the screen. My only issue is the length. 8 episodes feel a bit stretched n the love story also feels rushed in between.. like it feels unnecessary. Overall... a good and engaging series with some really strong performances and a fascinating story (sic)."

A fan of Bhuvan praised his performance and wrote, "I genuinely don’t have words for how this felt. Bb ne prove kar diya ki woh Rash Behari Bose ka role karne ke liye hi bane hain. @Bhuvan_Bam never fails to surprise us with his talent. Ek baar phir dil jeet liya (sic)." Check out the comments below...

After the trailer of The Revolutionaries was released, the expectations from the series were quite high as it is directed by Advani and features talented actors. With decent reviews from netizens, it clearly looks like the series has grabbed everyone's attention.

The Revolutionaries Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the series 3.5 stars and wrote, "Watch it for the vivid portrayal of a chapter of the Indian freedom struggle which has hardly been explored."