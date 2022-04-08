'The only thing we can gauge is the love and appreciation of the audience,' shares S.S. Rajamouli

The 1000 cr success bash of RRR held in Mumbai had the movie director S.S. Rajamouli, producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and the attendees in high spirits. Rajamouli and Ram Charan answered a volley of queries.

With Baahubali 1 and 2, and now RRR breaking all the records, do you have the pressure of bringing a more wonderful story with your next movie that will outnumber the box office expectations?

Director Rajamouli: Let me put it this way. What we do always is, we can make our next in the best possible way. The numbers are not in our hands. There are many factors that affect a film and numbers - holidays...distribution etc., and how strong the exhibitor is. The only thing we can gauge is the love and appreciation of the audience. I won’t talk much about numbers, though the numbers are very important. But, appreciation from the different sets of audiences is pivotal to us. Significantly, what I noticed this time is that the western audiences are appreciating the movie as well. It is overwhelming and this is the kind of thing that I take to heart. Though I shouldn’t let it bother me, I should always keep in mind to give my best to the wider audiences who always look forward to listening to my story.

Action in RRR is probably the best in Indian cinema. How is it like to design the action sequences with a story running in the backdrop?

Director Rajamouli: It is the visual grandeur that attracts the actor as to how strong he is. Then you go into emotions of humiliation, the pain, yearning to do what he has set off to do. You stretch it for almost one and a half hours. Then you show the power that needs to be super exciting. That is what was playing behind my mind when I was writing. When Tarak unleashes the power, that vision has to be something that should remain with the audience’s hearts for a long time. That’s how we came to the decision.

Jr NTR jumps with the animals in RRR. Was it a conscious decision to add these scenes as he is called The Young Tiger in the South?

Director Rajamouli: He may be called The Young Tiger lovingly. But his image is not what I had in mind. The character of Bheem is so powerful physically. But emotionally he is like a child that was what I was banking upon.

Your films tap into emotions of all ages. How do you manage to do that?

Director Rajamouli: I don’t write for all age groups I only write for children and I believe every person has a child in him, be it 65 years old or 5 years old. I write for all.

What is superstardom to Ram Charan? Will it change post RRR?

Ram Charan: Superstardom for me is waking up at 5 a.m., reaching the location at 7 a.m., giving your shot at 7.30 a.m. Then, after going back home for one hour, spending your time with your family and then hitting the gym, sleeping, and doing the same thing again. I might sound boring but this boring atmosphere brings you success. I have to keep working hard every time and be able to give my best for every storyteller. This will enable me to sustain here.

Ram Charan, which is your favourite scene?

Ram Charan: My favourite scene, undoubtedly, is where the entire misunderstanding happens between me and Ram.

Ram Charan, this action-drama takes you on an emotional ride and leaves the cinema hyped as the movie ends, what do you have to say now that the process has ended?

Ram Charan: It’s been a long journey for us from 2018 to 2021. We enjoyed making the film but when I sneaked into the Galaxy theatre to another theatre in the South, I truly saw the reactions of the people. The way we danced and emoted in the film was surprising. It was really heart-wrenching to watch the audiences also dance with us and emoted with us. Not only this, but when we felt bad they also felt bad while sitting on the edge of their seats. While we fought loose and revolted all this was felt together. Watching in the theaters while we sneaked quietly watching the audiences’ particularly they rose along with us, they calmed down. India’s reactions to RRR definitely will be with me and remain with me always. Thank you, India.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST