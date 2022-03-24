The most expensive 'RRR' movie ticket can get you 100 plates of pani puri in Mumbai - price details inside

Superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR's most-awaited film 'RRR', directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is all set to hit the big screens on Friday (March 24).

The magnum opus, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, has already created a lot of buzz.

The bookings for the movie have already begun and most shows have put up houseful boards. The makers have decided to release the action drama in various formats like Dolby Cinema, IMAX and 3D.

It may be mentioned that the tickets in Mumbai are quite expensive and after doing a little research, we found out that the most expensive ticket (3D) at a theatre in Mumbai's Worli is priced at Rs 2,000. Yes, you read that right!

Tickets are also being sold at Rs 1000-1500 at several other multiplexes across the city. For 2D, the most expensive ticket is priced at a whooping Rs 1,900.

'RRR' is also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema and 3D format.

The multi-lingual includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors. Olivia Morris will be seen in a pivotal role while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ is releasing on 25th March 2022.

