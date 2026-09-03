The Magic Far Away Tree Review: Ben Gregor's Fantasy Drama Is Full Of Magic, But Not Enough Mischief

The Magic Far Away Tree Review |

Director: Ben Gregor

Cast: Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Nonso Anozie, Nicola Coughlan, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Billie Gadsdon, Phoenix Laroche, Dustin Demri-Burns

Where: In theatres.

Rating: 3/5

Review

Ben Gregor’s The Magic Faraway Tree brings Enid Blyton’s fantasy into the present, framing its adventures within a family struggling to reconnect. Tim and Polly Thompson leave London with their children for a rural life, hoping that a slower routine will repair the fractures caused by work and distraction. It is a promising premise, and the film approaches its family dynamics with warmth.



The children’s reluctance to abandon city life feels believable, while the discovery of the magical tree opens the way to fantastical worlds filled with fairies, eccentrics and creatures of charm. The film’s quality is its ability to create a storybook atmosphere. Its colours are bright and its tree an impressive visual achievement.



Yet the film struggles to turn its ingredients into a satisfying whole. The episodic structure gives the adventure a wandering quality, with magical encounters following one another without momentum. The stakes remain mild, and moments of danger are softened by the film’s determination to remain agreeable. It is difficult to feel suspense when every crisis appears carefully packaged.

Actors’ Performance

Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy provide the emotional centre. Garfield plays Tim with appealing awkwardness, while Foy gives Polly warmth and conviction without making her idealistic character feel overly polished. Their relationship lends credibility to the family’s attempt to begin again.



Billie Gadsdon, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Phoenix Laroche capture the children’s frustration and curiosity, particularly the familiar misery of discovering that parents can make life-changing decisions without consulting them.



Nicola Coughlan brings energy to Silky, and Nonso Anozie gives Moonface the broad eccentricity the role requires. The supporting performances add colour, though the comedy is uneven and often feels more enthusiastic than genuinely inventive.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the film is its own best argument. Alexandra Walker’s production design, Ann Maskrey’s costumes and Zac Nicholson’s cinematography create a vivid fantasy world. The enormous tree functions as an effective centrepiece, transforming the surrounding landscape into a convincing gateway to Blyton’s imagination.



The film’s visual richness sustains interest through its uneven passages, but also highlights the screenplay’s limitations. The production design is full of invention, while the storytelling lacks the wit, danger and narrative discipline needed to make the journey truly memorable.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film is pleasant, affectionate and suitable for younger viewers. It offers gentle escapism, but little surprise. The magic is present; the mischief, sadly, is missing.