The Love Hypothesis X Review: 'Great Movie', 'Disappointing'; Tom Bateman And Lili Reinhart Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

The Love Hypothesis X Review | Instagram

Claire Scanlon's The Love Hypothesis, starring Tom Bateman and Lili Reinhart, started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday. The film is an adaptation of a book of the same name. The trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and the audience was looking forward to the movie. Many people have already watched it, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, The Love Hypothesis has received mixed reviews from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "My thoughts about #TheLoveHypothesis: it’s a great movie but the book is much better. however it’s understandable tbh. you can’t fit all the details into a two-hours movie based on 400-ish pages long book so yeah (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#thelovehypothesis was lowkey disappointing. Why did they cut out that much from the book? There was literally no development on Dr Evils part, everything felt so rushed (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Finished #thelovehypothesis and while it was fun, i have a bone to pick with how they tossed holden aside he adds so much to adam’s story. they also could’ve went more in depth into adam’s background and showed that he DOES care despite how he comes off (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The audience's expectations from a rom-com are surely quite high, and maybe that's why The Love Hypothesis received mixed reviews from netizens.

What Is The Love Hypothesis About?

The Love Hypothesis revolves around two characters, Dr. Adam (Tom Bateman) and Olive (Lili Reinhart). Due to a situation in their respective lives, they decide to fake a relationship. So, what happens during this fake dating forms the rest of the story.

The book written by Ali Hazelwood was published in 2021, and it was one of the best sellers. It received positive reviews from critics.

Well, the initial reviews of the movie are mixed. But, as it is on OTT, we can expect it to get a better response later.