The Lord Of The Rings - Season 3 Review: The Rings Of Power Is Focused, But Still Struggles Under Its Own Ambition | File photo

Title: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power



Director: Sanaa Hamri



Cast: Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards



Where: Streaming on Amazon Prime



Rating: 3 1/2 Stars



Review



Middle-earth has a rather inconvenient problem. Everyone wants a piece of it, nobody seems willing to agree on who should rule it, and Sauron is getting increasingly impatient about the whole business. Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges into this gathering chaos five years after the fall of Eregion, as the Dark Lord tightens his grip on Middle-earth and pursues his ultimate ambition: forging the One Ring.



J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay's ambitious adaptation finally finds a stronger sense of direction, trading some meandering storytelling from earlier seasons for a darker, more purposeful narrative. Galadriel, Elrond, and the Elves struggle to contain Sauron's advance, Númenor is consumed by political upheaval, the Dwarves face a succession crisis, and Gandalf continues his journey of discovery. There is considerably more urgency this time, though keeping track of Middle-earth's competing power centres occasionally requires a cartographer's patience.



The storytelling benefits from stronger character relationships, unexpected alliances and some genuinely engaging twists. However, the sheer number of parallel narratives remains a problem. Certain storylines gather momentum while others appear to be waiting for an invitation. The political machinations in Númenor and Khazad-dûm, in particular, sometimes threaten to turn an epic fantasy into an extended constitutional debate.





Actors’ Performance



Charlie Vickers gives Sauron a persuasive mix of menace, calculation, and insecurity, making his pursuit of absolute power far more interesting. Morfydd Clark brings emotional vulnerability to Galadriel, whose battles are now as much internal as external. Jamie Campbell Bower's arrival as Celeborn adds an appealing personal dimension to her otherwise troubled existence.



Adam Young is a welcome surprise as Marnûkh, an Orc whose motivations introduce an intriguing moral complication to Tolkien's familiar creatures. Daniel Weyman lends Gandalf warmth and conviction, although the character remains frustratingly underused. Trystan Gravelle makes Pharazôn suitably imposing, while the larger ensemble delivers more than the uneven writing sometimes allows.

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Music and Aesthetics



Visually, the series continues to justify its formidable production ambitions. The imposing architecture of Khazad-dûm, the grandeur of the Elven kingdoms, elaborate costumes and sweeping landscapes recreate Middle-earth with impressive conviction. The increasingly brutal battle sequences bring welcome physicality to the spectacle. The production's visual language remains its strongest asset, even when the narrative occasionally loses its bearings. The musical contribution, however, receives less distinct attention than the visual craftsmanship.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, Season Three sharpens its storytelling but remains overcrowded, uneven and unable to recapture the original trilogy's magic.