'The Joke Is On Us': Hina Khan Calls Shilpa Shinde's False Sexual Harassment Allegation 'Absolutely Shameful', Says Sanjay Kohli Is The 'Real Victim'

Hina Khan Calls Out Shilpa Shinde's False Sexual Harassment Allegation |

Actress Hina Khan took to social media to react to the ongoing Shilpa Shinde controversy after the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress admitted that the sexual harassment case she had filed against the show's producer was false. Sharing a note on her Instagram Story, Hina said that while she generally refrains from commenting on matters that do not concern her, she felt compelled to speak up in this case. She strongly criticised the alleged misuse of a "sexual assault" claim for personal gain during a conflict.

Hina wrote, "Yes, using your Sex to malign someone's image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful." She, however, clarified that seeking justice in genuine cases is absolutely right. Hina added that she was left "shocked beyond words" after hearing Shilpa confess to making false sexual harassment allegations against the producer.

The actress further wrote, "But I want to talk about the 'Real Victim' here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family." Hina then defended producer Sanjay Kohli, against whom Shilpa had levelled the allegations, describing him as a hardworking producer who has been associated with several iconic television shows. She added, "As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law."

Hina also expressed disbelief over the fact that the same producer later offered work to the actress who had accused him. She wrote, "And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTHPIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT."

Towards the end of her note, Hina questioned what would happen if the actress repeated the allegation in the future. She wrote, "What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED." Concluding her statement, Hina said she was deeply appalled by the entire episode, adding, "The joke is on us."

Shilpa made the revelation during a recent episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, nearly nine years after her public fallout with the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. Back in 2017, the actress had filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli amid a dispute over her exit from the show and alleged non-payment of dues. In the podcast, Shilpa admitted that the allegation was false and claimed she had filed the case because she had "no other way" at the time. She further stated that the matter was eventually settled and her pending payments were cleared.