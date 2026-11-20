The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Review - Joseph Zada Shines In Francis Lawrence’s Spectacular But Overlong Hunger Games Prequel | File photo

Title: The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping



Director: Francis Lawrence



Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 3 Stars



Review



The sixth instalment of The Hunger Games franchise takes us back to Panem, where a ruling elite turns the suffering of the powerless into a televised spectacle to keep rebellion at bay. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the story of young Haymitch Abernathy, long before he becomes the cynical, whisky-soaked mentor played by Woody Harrelson. Set during the brutal 50th Hunger Games, the film traces how an idealistic young man loses much of his innocence.



Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, is more than a reluctant contestant in a televised death match. His instinct to resist authority, sense of fairness and willingness to risk himself become liabilities in a system designed to crush such impulses. Director Francis Lawrence makes this descent less about survival than the cost of defiance.





The familiar ingredients remain: grotesque Capitol excess, manufactured spectacle, manipulation of public perception and a regime that edits reality as ruthlessly as it controls its subjects. The screenplay effectively shows propaganda at work, with Plutarch Heavensbee's manipulation of the broadcast reminding us that cameras can conceal as much as they reveal. Yet the narrative meanders, leaning on franchise familiarity and taking too long to reach its emotional reckoning. At 2 hours and 38 minutes, it could have benefited from a tighter edit.



Actors’ Performance



Joseph Zada makes a credible Haymitch, conveying the character's earnestness and emerging defiance, even if the performance occasionally leans towards heroic earnestness rather than complexity. Mckenna Grace brings bite to Maysilee Donner, while Whitney Peak lends warmth to Lenore Dove Baird. Jesse Plemons is particularly effective as Plutarch, his quiet composure masking the calculations of a man playing several sides. Ralph Fiennes makes President Snow quietly menacing, without merely imitating his predecessors. Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, and Glenn Close relish the Capitol's theatrical absurdities, though some supporting characters have little room to develop.

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Music and Aesthetics



Francis Lawrence gives Panem a visually extravagant makeover, contrasting District 12's bleakness with the Capitol's grotesque opulence and the arena's lush, deceptively inviting landscape. The IMAX cinematography, elaborate production design and richly imagined arena environments are among the film's strongest assets. The colourful spectacle, however, occasionally threatens to overwhelm the storytelling, even as the arena's traps and violent encounters bring an unsettling edge to the proceedings.



FPJ Verdict



This film is a compelling return to Panem, driven by tragedy, strong performances and visual ambition. Despite a sprawling narrative, it has enough substance beneath the spectacle to justify the journey.