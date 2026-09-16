The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Announced; Fans Say, 'Finally Wait Is Over' - Watch Video

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Announced | YouTube

After the four successful seasons of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Netflix has announced the fifth season of the show. Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu will all be back in season five. While sharing the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show season five, Kapil posted on Instagram, "Dhol, nagaada sab bajega, kyunki Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega! 🥳 The Great Indian Kapil Show, Season 5 from 26th September, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix (sic)."

Watch the promo below...

Kapil Sharma On Season Five

While talking about season 5, in a statement, Kapil said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas (sic)."

Netizens React To Announcement

Reacting to the announcement, a netizen commented, "Finally wait is over 😍 season 5 yaayyy! (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Yaaaay! The OG IS BACK! kapil make sure you dont hold back!!! Lets goooooo!!!! Kill it (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Maaza aa jayega …Sharma ji nd his team is back (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1 started in March 2024, and the first guests on the show were Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Season 2, which started streaming in the same year in September, had Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala as the guests in the first episode.

Season 3, which premiered in June 2025, had Salman Khan as the first guest, and Season 4 started with Priyanka Chopra. Now, we are sure everyone will be keen to know which celebs will be seen in the upcoming season of the show.