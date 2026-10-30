The Fix Review: Liam Neeson And Zachary Levi’s Gun Happy Espionage Fires Plenty Of Shots But Misses The Target | File photo

Title: The Fix



Director: Guy Moshe



Cast: Zachary Levi, Liam Neeson, Quincy Isaiah, Wes Chatham, Jake Choi, Augusto Aguilera, Elnaaz Norouzi



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 2 1/2 Stars







Review



Somewhere between patriotism, payback and a suitcase full of cash, The Fix loses track of what it is trying to fix. Guy Moshe’s thriller follows Tucker (Zachary Levi), a Special Ops leader who reunites his former team for a mission in Tehran after his CIA handler, Larry (Liam Neeson), reveals that $25 million was concealed there decades ago. An Iranian dissident’s daughter must also be rescued, turning a treasure hunt into international intrigue.



The story begins with an operation during the 2021 Kabul evacuation, establishing Tucker’s conscience and his team’s estrangement from civilian life. Their subsequent mission combines undercover identities, political rivalries, romance and betrayals, as though the screenplay were determined to leave no espionage cliché unvisited. The action has flashes of energy during a sequence that intercuts a train evacuation with a raid on a guarded compound. Yet the accumulation of reversals makes surprise predictable rather than dramatic. At 142 minutes, the film could use a ruthless editor almost as much as its protagonists need a mission.





Its political backdrop adds relevance, although the treatment of Iran leans towards familiar stereotypes and criticism of American policy feels selective. The result gestures towards geopolitical complexity without quite wrestling with it.



Actors’ Performance



Levi transitions effectively from his playful screen persona to a physically imposing, emotionally burdened soldier. He handles the combat convincingly and finds depth as Tucker confronts his past. Elnaaz Norouzi is an asset as Zara, the Iranian-American student recruited to pose as Tucker’s wife, bringing warmth and agency to a tangled narrative. Neeson lends Larry gravitas, although his limited screen time makes the film’s marketing feel generous. Quincy Isaiah adds charisma as a member of Tucker’s team, while the remaining supporting performances are serviceable.

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Music and Aesthetics



Larry Smith’s widescreen cinematography gives the action visual polish, and the opening operation establishes battlefield confusion. Georgia doubles for Iran, while Mississippi supplies the American locations, with varying degrees of geographical persuasiveness. Unconvincing digital effects interrupt an otherwise competent technical presentation. The film is more assured when physical action takes precedence over exposition. The musical score does not elevate the viewing experience.



FPJ Verdict



The Fix delivers enough gunplay, intrigue and performances to remain watchable, but convoluted plotting and political simplifications prevent it from becoming a gripping espionage thriller. It is an entertaining mission that takes too many detours to hit the target.