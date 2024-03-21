The Fable OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

The Fable, a Japanese series, starring Kazuyuki Okitsu as the main character, is all set to release digitally. The Fable is based on the manga of the same name. The anime makers are finally ready to present the story to the audience who are highly anticipating the series to be released on the OTT platform.

The anime will release digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch The Fable

The series will release worldwide on an OTT platform on April 7, 2024. Fans can watch the series on Disney + Hotstar. In the US, it will release on streaming platform Hulu.

Japan is the home of iconic manga like Ghost in the Shell, AKIRA, Attack on Titan, Parasyte, and many more.

Plot

The Fable follows a professional killer who is called Fable. He is feared by the Japanese underworld, public figures and politicians. He spent his entire life in training to become the world's best assassin. Fable is good at nothing except killing someone without leaving a trace.

After a year of killing, he gets an order from an underworld criminal not to kill anyone for a year. After hearing that he goes to Osaka to live an ordinary life. Fable must control his temperament and his habit of killing to survive.

Cast and production

The Fable features Kazuyuki Okitsu as Fable, Kana Hanazawa as Misaki Shimizu, Akira Satō as Miyuki Sawashiro, Akio Ōtsuka as Takeshi Ebihara, Tetsuo Komura as Boss, Kenjiro Tsuda as Kojima, Jun Fukushima as Jackal Tomioka, among others.